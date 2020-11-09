Niecy Nash, Jay Pharoah And More To Join ‘Masked Singer’ As Guest Panelists

The “Masked Singer” is looking forward to a number of special guest panelists over the upcoming weeks.

Joining panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger will be Niecy Nash (Nov. 11), Cheryl Hines (Nov. 18), Jay Pharoah (Thanksgiving special on Nov. 26) and Craig Robinson (Dec. 2).

When Robinson joins the show, the episode will reveal the three contestants going to the finale.

This will be Pharoah’s second time on the show hosted by Nick Cannon.

Bob Saget (Squiggly Monster), Wendy Williams (Lips), Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien), Brian Austin Green (Giraffe), Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and Busta Rhymes (Dragon) have so far been eliminated.

That leaves Crocodile, Broccoli, Mushroom, Jellyfish, Whatchamacallit, Popcorn, Sun, Snow Owls and Serpent.