Dave Grohl And Nandi Bushell Plan To Write Song And Go On Tour Together

Dave Grohl and Nandi Bushell have big plans for when the pandemic finally ends.

The Foo Fighters frontman and the 10-year-old drumming prodigy are set to collaborate on a song and tour England together.

RELATED: Dave Grohl Recovers From Coffee Addiction In ‘FreshPotix’ Video

The pair revealed their grand plans during a joint video chat with The New York Times.

The duo previously made headlines after facing off in an epic online drumming battle earlier this year.

Speaking to The Times, Grohl explained how the young YouTube star was first brought to his attention after her 2019 drum performance of Nirvana’s “In Bloom” was forwarded to him.

RELATED: 10-Year-Old Drummer Bests Dave Grohl In Epic Head-To-Head Drum Battle

“I watched it in amazement, not only because she was nailing all of the parts, but the way that she would scream when she did her drum rolls,” recalled the drumming veteran. “There’s something about seeing the joy and energy of a kid in love with an instrument. She just seemed like a force of nature.”

After Bushell joined in on the video chat, Grohl gushed, “I feel like I’m meeting a Beatle!”

During their conversation, Grohl and Bushell agreed to write a “fast-tempo” track together. Grohl also invited Bushell to perform with the Foo Fighters when they return to England.

He added, “It has to be at the end of the set because you’re going to steal the show!”

RELATED: Dave Grohl Pens Original Theme Song ‘Superhero’ For Young Drummer Nandi Bushell

Addressing their ongoing drumming battle, Grohl said, “I had an idea for how to respond to your last song, but I haven’t done it yet. It’s a big project. I don’t want to give it away, but it’s a good one. I’m looking forward to it.”