Orlando Bloom And Katy Perry Welcome New Dog To The Family

Fresh off the new addition of their first child together, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry have another puppy.

On Sunday, Bloom was spotted out with the small white poodle as they headed to a Montecito pet store.

No other information about the pup is known, other than he is adorable.

In July, the “Lord of the Rings” actor’s dog Mighty went missing. Sadly after seven days of looking for him, Bloom announced Mighty had died.

Perry has two other dogs, Nugget and Butters.

Apart from their fur babies, Perry gave birth to their daughter, Daisy, in August. Bloom is also dad to Flynn, 9, who he shares with ex-Miranda Kerr.