Wentworth Miller Rules Out Return To ‘Prison Break’: ‘I Just Don’t Want To Play Straight Characters’

Wentworth Miller has declared that he will no longer be playing straight characters.

The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram, telling fans that those stories “have been told and told.”

RELATED: Wentworth Miller Leaving ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ And ‘The Flash’

The “Prison Break” star also confirmed that he will not be reprising his role as Michael in the hit TV show.

The openly gay actor took to social media on Sunday, Nov. 8, to make the announcement.

Responding to a negative post on his Instagram account, Miller wrote, “I’m not concerned for myself. I can’t be ‘bullied’ in this space. I have too much power. ‘Delete. Block. Deactivate.’ Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don’t want them exposed to bullsh**t.”

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE Wentworth Miller And ‘Prison Break’ Boss On Why The Finale Isn’t ‘Happily Ever After’

He continued, “On a related note… I’m out. Of [Prison Break]. Officially. Not [because] of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I’m sorry.”

RELATED: ‘Prison Break’ Star Wentworth Miller Has A Message For LGBTQ Community: ‘It Gets Better’

The message concluded, “If you’re hot and bothered [because] you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work. – W.M. 🏳️‍🌈.”

“Prison Break” aired for 5 seasons from 2005-2009 and then again in 2017. The series followed an engineer who goes to a prison he designed in order to save his falsely accused brother from a death sentence.