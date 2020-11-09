‘Jeopardy!’ Honours Alex Trebek With Emotional Tribute

On Monday night, “Jeopardy!” honoured Alex Trebek a day after he died.

“This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew,” Executive Producer Mike Richards said in the clip posted online. “For his family and for his millions of fans.”

Richards spoke of how much Trebek “loved” the show, working up to his death only filming the what would be his final episodes two weeks prior.

“He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family,” Richards continued.

He then announced the final episodes will be aired “as they were shot” because “that is what [Trebek] wanted.”

The final episode that Trebek did film will be aired on Christmas Day and will include a speech on togetherness which will “resonate even more now” that he has passed.

Trebek died at age 80 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jean Currivan Trebek, and their two children, Matthew, 30, and Emily, 27.

After his death, a large number of stars paid tribute to the iconic host. See a few of them below: