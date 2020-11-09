Kaitlyn Bristowe Tells Fans To Rein In Heat On Carrie Ann Inaba: ‘Don’t Go Bullying Her’

Kaitlyn Bristowe is addressing the tough criticism she has been receiving from Carrie Ann Inaba on “Dancing with the Stars”.

The former Bachelorette has told her fans that the “DWTS” judge is “allowed her opinions,” while also discouraging people from bullying Inaba.

Speaking during the latest episode of her “Off the Vine” podcast, the Canadian reality TV star said, “I know that Carrie Ann was getting heat on social media for being hard on me and I’m like, ‘Make it stop!’ Because this is a TV show, right?”

She continued, “Carrie Ann is totally allowed her opinions. I’m allowed to not agree with them or feel hurt by them, but it doesn’t mean people need to go and bully on her. I heard that she feels bullied and that makes me feel so terrible because I’ve been bullied so hard online … Don’t go bullying her because she’s being hard on me. That’s her decision and she’s a judge. That’s why she’s paid the big bucks to be a judge on that show, right?”

Appearing on “The Talk”, Inaba discussed the harsh feedback she had been receiving online over her judging of Bristowe.

“I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people. I can’t believe it still happens as adults,” said Inaba.

“I want to tell people who bully: It doesn’t make me change the way I judge. I’m not about to change because you try to bully me. It only makes me stand stronger in my convictions and what I believe in,” she added.

“Just so you all know, for all of you trying to bully me about it, I judge the way I judge from my background,” she continued. “That is my job to do it and I will always do it based on my own conscience, not because you’re trying to tell me what to do.”

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.