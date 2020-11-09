Viggo Mortensen Defends Choice To Play Gay Role In ‘Falling’

Viggo Mortensen is defending his choice to play a gay role in “Falling”.

The new movie, which he wrote and is his directorial debut, sees the “Lord of the Rings” star as John and follows his relationship with his father Willis (Lance Henriksen) who is against LGBTQ relationships. But after he is diagnosed with dementia, Willis has to move to L.A. to live with his son.

“I apologize to all the proctologists for casting David Cronenberg,” Mortensen joked in reference to Cronenberg’s role as a colorectal surgeon.

On a more serious note, he said, “There are certain characters I’m not going to play.”

“I wouldn’t play Eric [John’s husband], the Chinese-Hawaiian American,” he added to Reuters.

The star then explained that the choice to make John gay was not “a gimmick, anchor or some trigger”.

It was only during the writing process that Mortensen decided on John’s sexuality.

“I thought, what if it’s not a wife? What if it’s a husband?” Mortensen said. “I’ll try that. I’ll write the next scene and see how it feels. If it doesn’t work or feels somehow not right for the story, then I won’t use it, but I liked it.”

“Falling”, which also stars Laura Linney, was screened during the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival where it took home the “Outstanding Achievement in Picture Editing” Award from The Directors Guild of Canada and won “Best Film” at the San Sebastián International Film Festival.