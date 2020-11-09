Nick And Vanessa Lachey Share Touching Messages To Each Other On Joint Birthdays

The Lacheys are celebrating their joint birthdays by sending heartfelt messages to one another.

Both Nick and Vanessa turned another year older on Monday, Nov. 9.

To mark his wife’s 40th birthday, Lachey took to Instagram to share a montage of photos of Vanessa while serenading her with a cover of The Cure’s “Pictures of You”.

“Spending our birthday together is something I look forward to every year, but this year is particularly special because…. it’s your 40th!!” he captioned his post. “I can honestly say I love you more and more each year. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our birthdays together and celebrate all the milestones along the way.”

“I Love You! I Love US! Thank You, Baby! ❤️” replied Vanessa.

The model had previously taken to her own Instagram page to reflect on the past decade and look ahead to her forties.

“I married my dream guy, we had three crazy beautiful little babies and I got to continue to do what I love on TV,” she wrote. “Thank You for the health & happiness. Bring it 40!!! Mama’s ready!”

Celebrating Nick’s 47th year, Vanessa said, “This is 40 & 47. Happy Birthday to Us, Baby! I Love sharing Life with You, especially Our Birthday.”

The “Love Is Blind” hosts tied the knot on July 15, 2011, with the nuptials taking place on Sir Richard Branson’s private island in the Caribbean.

The pair share three children together: Camden John, 7, Brooklyn Elisabeth, 5, and Phoenix Robert, 3.