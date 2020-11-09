Jon Gosselin Claims He Hasn’t Been Able To Speak To 6 Of His Kids For 2 Years

Jon Gosselin is opening up about his estranged relationship with six of his children.

In a preview of his interview with Dr. Oz, Gosselin said that it has been two years since he spoke with Cara, Mady, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden.

Additionally, he said that the kids who live with mom Kate Gosselin also stopped speaking with their siblings, Collin and Hannah, who live with him and girlfriend Colleen Conrad.

Gosselin blamed Kate for the “parent alienation and now sibling alienation” and alleged that his ex-wife is “intervening” but didn’t give any evidence as to why he thinks this, reports E! News.

He also claimed that Kate doesn’t speak with Collin or Hannah, not even to tell them she was selling their family home in Pennsylvania.

“I told Hannah and she was super upset,” he said of learning the news about the sale through word of mouth. “She was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house.’ There is no contact.”

Gosselin’s full interview on “The Dr. Oz Show” airs on Tuesday.