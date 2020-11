RELATED: Mariah Carey Teases New Christmas Collab And Fans Think That Ariana Grande Is Involved

Sharing the video to her own Twitter page, the queen of Christmas wrote, “Saw this last night during our own celebratory moments! Watching this and sharing the feelings of joy and happiness with you all!!”

Saw this last night during our own celebratory moments! Watching this and sharing the feelings of joy and happiness with you all!!Let's remember to stay safe so we can really have the most FESTIVE Christmas yet 🎄🎄🎄🥳🥳🥳 https://t.co/vVnpPxUcVd — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) November 9, 2020

The video sees some members of the party dancing on top of a white car at a gas station. Carey added, “Let’s remember to stay safe so we can really have the most FESTIVE Christmas yet.”

According to Time Out Los Angeles, the spontaneous celebration took place on Saturday, Nov. 7.

Comedians and screenwriters Demi Adejuyigbe and Addie Weyrich took credit for the gas station rager.

for the record this is MY CAR and YES the roof got very dented and NO I don’t have any regrets because LOOK AT THE JOY IT BROUGHT OK? Cars can be easily fixed! Our democracy is much harder! Stop worrying about these things and allow yourself some JOY BABY!! https://t.co/bJTZY4YDcm — addie weyrich (@addieyomind) November 8, 2020

“[F]or the record this is MY CAR and YES the roof got very dented and NO I don’t have any regrets because LOOK AT THE JOY IT BROUGHT OK?” Weyrich tweeted.