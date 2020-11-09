Johnny Weir Transforms Into Amy Winehouse For Dazzling ‘DWTS’ Quickstep

Johnny Weir channelled Amy Winehouse on Monday’s “Dancing With the Stars” — beehive and all! The figure skater impressed with a Quickstep tribute to his idol on the show’s Icons Night.

Johnny and his partner, Britt Stewart, took the stage in coordinating Winehouse-inspired looks. Their dance to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson, featuring Winehouse, had the judges seriously impressed.

Bruno Tonioli called the dance “groundbreaking,” while Carrie Ann Inaba remarked that they’d “never seen a Quickstep like that.” “You pulled it off,” Carrie Ann raved, calling Johnny a “great performer.”

“You’re a perfect representation of being enough,” Derek said, referencing Johnny’s pre-dance package, which revealed moments of insecurity as an Olympian. “We often rely on winning… just you being you equals love. You’ll always be enough.”

Johnny and Britt received 10s across the board, for a perfect score of 30/30.

Week after week, @JohnnyGWeir continues to impress us 👏 Thanks for bringing so much energy to #IconsNight, #TeamBriJo! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/gicr3GjvfE — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@DancingABC) November 10, 2020

The skater previewed his beehive and winged eyeliner on Twitter ahead of the show, which fans called “flawless.”

“Oh you look lovely! Best of luck tonight, I know you’ll do Amy proud,” one user shared.

Johnny and Britt’s perfect score on Monday was the second of the night, following Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev. “Dancing With the Stars” airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

