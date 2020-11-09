Ashley Tisdale Recalls ‘Debilitating’ Depression And Anxiety

Ashley Tisdale is opening up about her struggles with depression and anxiety.

While on the podcast “Looking Up” hosted by Dr. Deepika Chopra, she was asked when the last time she cried was.

“‘I would say a couple of months ago,” Tisdale said, bringing up the death of her dog Maui in June 2019. “I don’t cry often, because it takes me a minute … it has to be really sad for me to cry. I’m not really dramatic in that way.”

Tisdale, who is currently expecting her first child with husband Christopher French, said she is still recovering from Maui’s passing and recently woke up crying because of the “anxiety leading up to that date.”

The “High School Musical” star went on to say that despite dealing with depression and anxiety she tries to have an optimistic view on life.

“I choose to look at those things in not a negative way, but in a very optimistic, this is part of my story, and I think it’s a beautiful part of my story,” she continued.

Tisdale said that the “stress of ” becoming the CEO of Illuminate beauty brand caused her to go through depression.

Her anxiety eventually got to the point where it was “debilitating”.

“It got to a point where I was like, something has to change, I can’t live my life this way,” Tisdale said before turning to the book Attacking Anxiety and Depression by Lucinda Bassett.

“We need to take the power out of the word depression,” she concluded.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.