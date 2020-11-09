Dwayne Johnson Donates Xbox Series X Consoles To 20 Children’s Hospitals

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is using his star-power to bring smiles to thousands of kids in children’s hospitals.

The kind-hearted “Jumanji” star is gifting 20 children’s hospitals across the United States with the highly coveted Xbox Series X Consoles.

The actor and former wrestler teamed up with Microsoft to carry out the initiative, which comes 20 years after Johnson helped Bill Gates to debut the very first Xbox console.

Johnson took to Instagram on Monday, Nov. 9 to announce the news.

“I have the absolute privilege to deliver ONE OF A KIND “ROCK XBOX Series X” consoles to 20 different children’s hospitals that will eventually reach over 50,000 KIDS!!!!,” he wrote. “These kids are battling through their illnesses with incredible bravery and I’m thrilled @microsoft, @gamersoutreach and myself can provide some joy and smiles.”

The father of three added, “You kids show me and the world, what real strength means. Stay strong & Keep smilin’.”

Johnson concluded the post by telling fans that “stuff like this will always be the best part of my fame.”

The custom consoles will be marked with Johnson’s Brahma Bull logo, alongside a message saying “Keep smiling and have fun. Love, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.”

There will also be “specialized Gamers Outreach Karts, also known as GO Karts, which are portable kiosks built to easily provide recreation to children who are unable to leave their rooms in hospitals,” an official press release said.

The much anticipated Xbox Series X launches around the world on Nov. 10.