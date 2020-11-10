Jimmy Kimmel Recalls Scary Barbecue Accident: ‘There Was A Massive Explosion In My Face’

Jimmy Kimmel explains how a July 4th barbecue didn’t go exactly as planned during an appearance on Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

Kimmel tells the host, “I haven’t told anybody about this but on July 4th I did a very stupid thing. I turned the gas on on the grill and then I went for a little walk for matches.

“Then when I came back I thought I should probably open the lid maybe air this thing out, maybe turn it off and start over again. And then I thought no I’m not going to do that, what I’ll do is light a piece of paper on fire then throw it into the grill.

“I did that then there was a massive explosion in my face. I burned my beard off and my eyebrow off and my eyelashes off,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host continues.

He adds, “They say I’m lucky but it didn’t feel like a lucky stroke when it happened, that’s for sure.”

Kimmel also talks about his 6-year-old daughter Jane being “very interested in what’s going on” during the U.S. election.

He says he told her Joe Biden would only win if she and other kids ate their pancakes.

However, Jane told him that was “ridiculous.”

See more in the clip below.

Plus, DeGeneres and Kimmel face-off in a special edition of “You Bet Your Wife”, alongside their “work wives,” DeGeneres’ Executive Producer Andy Lassner and Kimmel’s sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.