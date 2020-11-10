Late-Night TV Hosts Celebrate Joe Biden’s Win, Mock Donald Trump Being Kicked Out Of The White House

They’ve poked fun at him for four years, so it’s no surprise the late-night TV hosts were thrilled to see Donald Trump get voted out of the White House over the weekend.

Stephen Colbert poured champagne on “The Late Show”, as well as shooting a T-shirt cannon, while over on “The Late Late Show”, James Corden sang a parody of the “Happy Days” theme song.

Colbert told viewers, “After Biden’s victory was announced, people everywhere flooded the streets, from Times Square to Denver to San Diego to Miami to Atlanta. That is the biggest presidential rally of all time. Never a good sign when the majority of Americans react to you losing your job the way they did to us getting bin Laden. It feels like America is — what’s the word? — great again.”

Jimmy Kimmel added on his show, “It took almost the whole four years, but Donald Trump finally got a massive crowd to cheer him outside the White House. People were dancing in the streets like Ewoks after they blew up the Death Star. Darth Tax Evader has been toppled, and America responded with a dance party.”

Jimmy Fallon then said on “The Tonight Show”, “Trump’s staff told him people were dancing in the streets because Red Lobster brought back Crab Crackin’ Mondays,” before later adding of Joe Biden’s speech, “Americans are so damaged from the past four years, everyone was like, ‘When is he gonna call someone an idiot? When he is he going to insult somebody? Come on, spice it up, man.’ That’s a very different presidential speech than we’re used to. White supremacists were like, ‘No shout-out? What the hell?’”

Seth Meyers said of the dance parties, “Did those people vote for Biden or did they just pull down a statue of Saddam? You know you were a bad president when people were celebrating an old white centrist like he was the sunset at Burning Man.”

While Corden joked, “It felt like when they finally play ‘Shout’ at a wedding. Do you know what I mean? You know it’s coming but if anything, the wait just made it better.”

The hosts also mocked the Four Seasons Total Landscaping mishap, which saw Trump deliver a speech outside a landscaping company instead of the luxury hotel, which many have said is where they wanted it originally.

Trevor Noah said on “The Daily Show”, according to the Washington Post: “The campaign says that they did mean to have the press conference at this venue, and I hope that that’s true. But it really just sounds like Trump’s legal team accidentally booked the wrong Four Seasons.

“And if that is the case, that would be so sad. I mean, do you know how incompetent you gotta be to get catfished by a landscaping business? I love how the real Four Seasons tweeted that it has nothing to do with them because even hotel chains are trying to get away from Trump now.”

