Zendaya Discusses Her Historic Emmy Win, Says She Wanted Her Speech To Be ‘Honest’ In A ‘Hopeless Time’

Zendaya discusses her historic Emmy win in a new interview with Elle.
The actress, 24, became the youngest nominee to win a Primetime Emmy in the category for Outstanding Lead Actress for her role in “Euphoria”.
Speaking to her fellow “Dune” star Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya shares: “I was nervous about the possibility of having to get up and speak. So I was like, ‘Okay, let me just write down a few little bullet points.’
“Usually I would just go up there and say what’s in my heart, but everybody was like, ‘No, I think you should definitely write something down.’ But then I worried maybe that’s bad luck to have something prepared, because it’s like, I don’t know…”
'There is so much hope in young people, and when I say young people, I do mean myself – people my own age – but I also mean younger. These really young kids are so smart and have such a clear understanding and plan for how they want this world to change.' She's made the transition from Disney star to award-winning actor, is a darling of the fashion world and has become a powerful voice for an entire generation.
Zendaya continues, “So the day of, I just wrote a little thing down to have, just in case. And that was very helpful. I was very nervous, but I’m glad my family was there. Everybody was there and screaming, as my family does!
“We are a very loud family, and I was worried that they were going to be screaming for too long. And the little clock would start ticking, and I’d be like, ‘Ah, thank you.’ And then it would be over.”
Chalamet mentions how Zendaya’s much-talked-about speech mentioned hope, to which she replies: “Well, my intention there was really just to be honest, because it feels like a very hopeless time, specifically in this country.
“I know a lot of my peers feel enraged and exhausted and tired of living and growing up in a system that feels like it wasn’t built for us. At this moment in time, it is hard to find joy and beauty in things, and I really think that is important. Right now, we as Black people need to embrace joy and not let it be taken away from us.”