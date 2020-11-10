Beyoncé Teams Up With Peloton For Multiyear Partnership, Fitness Company’s Shares Rocket

Peloton just announced a very exciting partnership.

The fitness company confirmed a multiyear partnership with Beyoncé Tuesday, stating they’d be producing exclusive content with her music for their workout classes, CNBC reported.

“Beyoncé and Peloton worked closely to create a series of themed workout experiences… across multiple fitness categories, including indoor cycling, running, strength, boot camp, yoga, and meditation,” Peloton said in a press release.

Peloton’s shares reportedly jumped more than four per cent in premarket trading since the exciting news was revealed.

As of Monday’s market close, the stock is up more than 252 per cent this year, bringing its market cap to $29.1 billion, CNBC added.

The partnership will commemorate homecoming season; an annual fall celebration for students at colleges and universities.

Both Peloton and Beyoncé, who is the most requested artist by Peloton’s global community of more than 3.6 million members, are also giving away two-year digital memberships to students at 10 institutions.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé shared.

“I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves, in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

The lucky people will be given access to a full library of fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment. The digital memberships will go to students at Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College and Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, and Wilberforce University, by the end of November.