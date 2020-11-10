Kaley Cuoco Fondly Remembers ‘8 Simple Rules’ Co-Star John Ritter: ‘He Had A Huge Smile’

Kaley Cuoco fondly remembers how John Ritter’s smile was contagious.

Dax Shepard caught up with Cuoco on Monday’s episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I don’t think anyone realized, he was such an unbelievable actor,” Cuoco said. “Yes, he was hilarious and could do a pratfall and make you just pee your pants laughing, but he was an unbelievable actor.”

The “Big Bang Theory” actress clearly remembers her first day on the set of “8 Simple Rules… for Dating My Teenage Daughter”.

“I had on — because I played a little hot 16-year-old, right? So I was dressed really sexy, thinking that’s what I should do,” she said. “So John walks in, and he sees me, and I go, ‘Hi, I’m Kaley. I play your daughter.’ And he takes his jacket off and puts it over me and says, ‘Don’t ever dress like this again.’”

“It was really joyful, like, he had a huge smile. It wasn’t negative,” Cuoco added. “It was like, ‘My daughter doesn’t dress like this,’ is what it was… Isn’t that the cutest?”

Appropriately, Ritter was not beyond dropping dad jokes daily.

“So we’d have these dinner scenes, and we would rehearse with chips. There were always chips around,” Cuoco said. “And he’d always come up behind one of us. We’d be totally not noticing and he’d come and he’d put a chip on our shoulder, and he’d go, ‘Do you have a chip on your shoulder?’ And then he’d walk away. Every day.”

“8 Simple Rules” starred Ritter and Katey Sagal as middle-class parents raising their three children, played by Cuoco, Amy Davidson, and Martin Spanjers. The show aired between 2002 and 2005.