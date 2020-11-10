Alicia Keys Reveals How 2020 Has Changed Her, Talks Her Previous Struggle With Acne: ‘I Felt Really Self-Conscious’

Alicia Keys discusses the year that was 2020, Black Lives Matter, and more in a new interview with Glamour U.K.

Keys tells the magazine of how this year has changed her personally: “Alicia 2020 is super tuned-in. I am fully in my power. I’m unafraid of taking risks. I’m unafraid of stepping out on a limb for something that’s extremely important. I am ready to shift, change, and remould, not only myself but everything around me and the world as we need it. So, I’m here to be of service, man.”

The musician also talks about launching a $1-billion endowment fund to support Black American businesses and communities in association with the NFL.

“As an artist, I’m always thinking about how I can use my platform to further racial equality. Our goal is to empower Black America,” Keys shares. “I can’t believe how many years of systemic racism we have to unravel, and come to terms with, and fight against, and redesign, and recreate. I feel like we have to literally force people to understand and to rethink how things are happening, how they’re running, who’s in charge, who we’re creating opportunities for. And at this point, I just think that it’s so deeply woven into the fabric. It’s not OK.”

CREDIT: THOMAS WHITESIDE

RELATED: Alicia Keys Wears Full Face Mask And Sings On Moving Stage At MTV EMAs

Keys, who famously stopped wearing makeup in 2016, talks about her new lifestyle and beauty brand Keys Soulcare.

Launching a skincare range is something she’s wanted to do all her life, especially after suffering with acne in the past: “I’ve always had a challenging time with my skin and having to figure out how to manage it, and be in the spotlight. Having to constantly be in this crazy cycle of putting on makeup to cover the bumps and scars and then because I had makeup on under the hot lights, there were more bumps and scars. I felt like I had to hide everything and I felt really self-conscious.”

RELATED: Alicia Keys Talks Confidence, Black Lives Matter & Breonna Taylor: ‘There Is No Justice’

“I struggled so much in my skin and really even being clear about my self-confidence and self-worth. So, it’s a dream come true, [as] I’ve always wanted to create something [like this] because I wanted something that would work for me when I was having difficult times; that would make me feel great and that was also good for me.”

Read the full interview in the Glamour U.K. Autumn/Winter 20/21 print issue available now.