Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, Black Eyed Peas And More Sign On For ‘Nurse Heroes’ Thanksgiving Concert

Music superstars from all around the world are lending their voices in support of “Nurse Heroes” on U.S. Thanksgiving Day.

Celine Dion, Stevie Wonder, and Black Eyed Peas are among the star-studded performers at an event also boasting appearances by Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Billy Crystal. The concert will provide funds for programs, including scholarships for nurses and their children. The event is produced by 19-time Grammy winner Emilio Estefan.

“I’ve had the privilege of producing some very special concerts but the response from celebrities for Nurse Heroes has been extraordinary, combined they have over 450 million fans following them on social media,” Estefan said in a press release, per Variety.

“Together we can change the future – with this concert we will help NurseHeroes.org fund programs including scholarships for nurses and their children.”

The event will broadcast worldwide on Thursday, Nov. 26. Taylor Swift will lend her support to the cause by donating a signed, collectible edition Folklore guitar to be auctioned. A choir of 50 nurses from Northwell Health will also perform with featured celebrities.

Other performers include Andrea Bocelli, Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, David Foster, Katharine McPhee Foster, Josh Groban, Carole King, Maluma, Leslie Odom Jr., Pitbull, Allen Stone, Gloria, Emily and Emilio Estefan, and the Wailers.