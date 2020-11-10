Kristen Bell On Keeping Her Kids’ Identities Private: ‘I Chose A Career In The Public Eye,’ Not Them

Kristen Bell will not force her fame on her children.

Bell and her husband Dax Shepard have been careful to keep their kids’ faces off of social media and away from paparazzi. The “Good Place” actress recently told Romper why the famous parents are so careful with the private lives of Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Opens Up About Husband Dax Shepard’s Relapse

“My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken,” Bell said. “I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”

Take a look at this post from March to see how seriously Bell takes her commitment to keeping her children away from the limelight.