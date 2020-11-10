NBC Announces ’Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical!’ Starring ’Glee’ Alum Matthew Morrison

NBC is delivering a dose of the Grinch this holiday season with a big contribution from Matthew Morrison.

Morrison, who played Will Schuester on “Glee” and Link Larkin in Broadway’s Hairspray, will star as the titular character in Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! Denis O’Hare will co-star as his mutt Max.

RELATED: Dolly Parton Unveils Animated Video For Michael Buble Christmas Collab

“In what has been an extremely challenging year for us all, it is an honour to bring some holiday cheer into viewers’ homes this December,” Morrison said in a press release.

“My wish is to bring some Who-ville magic to this holiday season and, while the pandemic presents some challenges in bringing a stage production to life,” he continued. “We are excited to present a unique version of this seasonal favourite in a new creative and imaginative way.”

The two-hour production of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! premieres Dec. 9.