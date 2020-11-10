Khloe Kardashian Admits She Feels ‘Pressure’ To Take Tristan Thompson Back In ‘KUWTK’ Season Finale Preview

Khloe Kardashian might not be ready to reconcile with her baby daddy Tristan Thompson just yet.

In a new preview for the season 19 finale of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, the reality star has a candid conversation with her BFF Malika Haqq about life in quarantine with Thompson.

“We’re in a really good place. He’s been super helpful. When I was isolated, he helped with so many responsibilities,” she recalls.

“I can also tell his energy is different. He’ll touch my shoulders or something and I’m like, ‘Ok, you’re getting a little too touchy.’ He’s like, ‘I just want you to know if ever you are thinking the same thing, I’m here for you.'”

After hearing the details of her friend’s relationship, Haqq admits that she thinks Thompson is “still in love with you.”

Despite being aware of his feelings towards her, Kardashian does share that she feels a little more pressure to reconcile with her ex.

“Even my family is like ‘So, are you guys sleeping together or not?’ and I’m like, ‘No, we’re not.'”

During her self-taped confessional interview, the Good American mogul admits that she does “feel pressure from Tristan’ to jump back into a relationship but has “never had an ultimatum” from him.

“I just feel like, it’s been over a year since we broke up and now that we’re hanging out more, I can tell he’s getting antsy,” she states.

While continuing her FaceTime chat with Haqq, the 36-year-old says that she wishes she had a “definitive” answer about where their relationship is going.

Check out the preview clip above before tuning in to the “KUWTK” season 19 finale on Thursday, November 12, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E!.