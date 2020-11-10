Alex Trebek’s Hometown Of Sudbury, Ont., To Honour The Late ‘Jeopardy!’ Host

Sudbury, Ont. is paying tribute to one of its own.

The city has lowered the flags at Tom Davies Square outside of City Hall following the death of Alex Trebek. Trebek was born in Sudbury and spent his early years in the city.

Melissa Zanette/Office of Mayor Bigger

The city has also started a virtual book of condolences for fans who wish to pay their respects to the longtime “Jeopardy!” host and former CBC broadcaster. Proposals have also been pouring in from locals with suggestions on how to memorialize Trebek, who died from pancreatic cancer on Nov. 8.

Brian Bigger, mayor of Greater Sudbury, tells TMZ preliminary proposals include a public work of art or a link to the new library that will be constructed in the coming years. Mayor Bigger plans to introduce discussions at the next City Council meeting and will reach out to Trebek’s family for input at an appropriate time in the future.

Trebek last visited his hometown in 2015. Leaving Sudbury to attend the University of Ottawa, Trebek spent his formative years in the nation’s capital and was given the key to the city of Ottawa in 2016. He also received the country’s highest honour, the Order of Canada, in 2017.