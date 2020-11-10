Netflix Drops Trailer For ISIS War Movie ‘Mosul’

Netflix just dropped the trailer for upcoming war movie “Mosul”.

The recently released teaser follows a SWAT unit from the Iraqi city as they fight ISIS.

The synopsis reads: “When ISIS took their homes, families and city, one group of men fought to take it all back.

“Based on true events, this is the story of the Nineveh SWAT team, a renegade police unit who waged a guerrilla operation against ISIS in a desperate struggle to save their home city of Mosul.”

The film was produced by “Avengers: Endgame” directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo and stars “Extraction” actor Adam Bessa, who takes on the role of 21-year-old officer Kawa.

“Mosul”, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival and Toronto Film Festival in September 2019, also stars Ben Affan, Waleed Elgadi, Hayat Kamille, and Thaer Al-Shayei.

“Mosul” is to be released on Netflix on November 26.