Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Her ‘Year Of Health’: I’ve Lost ’40 Pounds This Year So Far’

It is Rebel Wilson’s “year of health.”

The actress, 40, virtually joined Drew Barrymore on Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Tuesday and opened up about what made her decide to work on herself this year. She also revealed she’s lost over 40 pounds so far.

“For the last few years I’ve been theming my years, so I had the year of fun, last year I had the year of love and this year I’m like, ‘It’s going to be the year of health,’” she explained. “I turned 40 this year in March and I never really focused on my health, which was probably obvious. I was going all around the world, jet setting everywhere and eating a ton of sugar that was kind of my vice. I have a very sweet tooth, I love desserts. I’ve tried, like so many women out there, fads and diets and things before and I’m like I need to do a really holistic approach this time.”

Wilson continued, “I think what I mainly suffered from was emotional eating and dealing with the stress of becoming famous internationally. There is a lot of stress that comes with it and I guess my way of dealing with it was just like eating donuts. So I was working on the mental side of things of why was I doing that and why was I not valuing myself and having better self-worth. And then, also on the nutritional side, my diet was mainly all carbs, which are delicious, but for my body type I needed to eat more protein.”

And after making those changes, Wilson says she’s lost over 40 pounds this year so far.

“I want to lose a few more,” she added. “I love my curves and stuff, I don’t think I’ll ever go too skinny but I feel so much healthier. And I don’t know whether it’s a thing with ladies when you turn 40, I feel like I really have come into my own now and not just with health but with my career. I feel more in control and I get to produce movies now which is amazing and kind of have more control of the content. I just feel like everything seems to be coming together, maybe I’m a late bloomer or something but I’m slowly getting it together.”

The “Pitch Perfect” star has previously opened up about her journey on Instagram.

“Now only 3kg’s away from my goal weight!” Wilson shared. “Remember though girls, you still gotta treat yourself 😘 🍰 (I just do it with food now only once or twice a week… and substitute bubble baths on alternate nights).”

