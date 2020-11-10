Watch: Craig Melvin’s Hilarious Reaction To NBC News Correspondent Cursing On The Air

By Corey Atad.

Craig Melvin. Photo: MSNBC/Twitter
Anything can happen on live TV.

On Tuesday, MSNBC’s Craig Melvin remotely brought on NBC correspondent Ken Dilanian to report on Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the U.S. presidential election.

But as Melvin there to Dilanian, a technical snafu occurred, with the correspondent apparently unaware he was live.

Watch the NSFW clip below:

“Oh s**t, f**k,” Dilanian could be seen muttering, before the network cut away.

After pausing for several seconds, Melvin hilariously responded, “Okay,” and then moved on.

According to Mediaite, Dilanian later came back on the air and started off my apologizing for the profanity.

“Hey, Craig. First, I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use profanity at the top of the last hit,” he said, and then moved on to his report.

He also Tweeted out his apology.

On Twitter, users expressed their solidarity with Dilanian’s on-air frustration.

