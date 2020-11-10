Watch: Craig Melvin’s Hilarious Reaction To NBC News Correspondent Cursing On The Air

Anything can happen on live TV.

On Tuesday, MSNBC’s Craig Melvin remotely brought on NBC correspondent Ken Dilanian to report on Donald Trump’s refusal to concede the U.S. presidential election.

RELATED: Watch: CNN Reporter Joe Johns Scares Off A Raccoon Right Before Going Live

But as Melvin there to Dilanian, a technical snafu occurred, with the correspondent apparently unaware he was live.

Watch the NSFW clip below:

Come for the expletives, stay for @craigmelvin's "okay" — The Recount (@therecount) November 10, 2020

“Oh s**t, f**k,” Dilanian could be seen muttering, before the network cut away.

After pausing for several seconds, Melvin hilariously responded, “Okay,” and then moved on.

According to Mediaite, Dilanian later came back on the air and started off my apologizing for the profanity.

“Hey, Craig. First, I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use profanity at the top of the last hit,” he said, and then moved on to his report.

He also Tweeted out his apology.

So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home. #2020 🙃 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 10, 2020

RELATED: CNN Reporter Threatened With Knife And Mugged On Air

On Twitter, users expressed their solidarity with Dilanian’s on-air frustration.

sometimes you're the "shit…fuck" sometimes you're the "okay" https://t.co/2c3W4gG9id — Nathalie Baptiste (@nhbaptiste) November 10, 2020

We are all Ken. https://t.co/IAdT2tDddq — Lester Kiewit (@lesterkk) November 10, 2020