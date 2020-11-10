Carrie Ann Inaba Reacts To ‘Hysterical’ Claims She’s Been Too Tough On ‘DWTS’ Star Artem Chigvintsev Because Of Their Romantic Past

Carrie Ann Inaba has responded to claims she’s too tough on Artem Chigvintsev on “Dancing With The Stars” following their romantic past.

Some viewers thought “DWTS” judge Inaba, who dated Chigvintsev for almost three years before splitting in 2009, has been harsh on her ex, who is paired with “Bachelorette” star Kaitlyn Bristowe on the latest season of the show.

People particularly noticed Inaba was tough on Chigvintsev and Bristowe’s Nov. 2 Jive.

Inaba has since told Us Weekly and other reporters, “I think it’s hysterical. You know what I love though? This is what I love about the ‘Bachelor’ fans and ‘Bachelorette’ fans. They can create a story around it!”

The dancer continued after Monday’s episode of the show, “And it’s weird because I totally understood what they were doing. They’re like, there’s jealousy there and there’s this and that because that’s what the ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ is all about, right? It’s about creating stories about everybody.”

“Look, I love Artem, I respect him, I love him and Nikki [Bella] together. I love that they just had their little baby Matteo. We’ve had Nikki on ‘The Talk’, I’m a huge fan. There’s nothing but love and I thought it was hysterical.”

“So none of it bothers me. I know that people are passionate about ‘Dancing With the Stars’. They’re passionate about who they’re voting for. I love that. I will not stand for bullying of me or anyone. I will not. We’ve had enough of it in our country. I’m sick of it. I’m never gonna stand for that, I’m never gonna support it. But I am OK with passion and I am OK with discussion.”

Chigvintsev also told Us of the claims Inaba is too tough on him, “Oh my goodness! It was so long ago [that we dated]. It was, like, 2008, we’re in 2020. That’s 12 years ago!”

Despite weeks of criticism, Inaba gave Chigvintsev and Bristowe a perfect 10 for their Argentine tango Monday.