Tayshia Adams Says We’ll See ‘Some New Men’ On ‘The Bachelorette’, Teases Situation That ‘Changed The Entire Game’

Tayshia Adams is ready to take over as the leading lady of “The Bachelorette”.

Although many rose lovers have said she’s getting Clare Crawley’s “leftover” men for her season, the 30-year-old admitted to ET Canada’s Roz Weston on his “Roz and Mocha” radio show that she didn’t “see it that way.”

“Clare was clearly into Dale since day one. As you’re watching, you’re seeing how frustrated the guys are getting because they’re not able to get a chance, and I gave them that chance,” she stated.

Continued Adams: “I feel like you guys are going to see some new men, there’s going to be some men that you’re not even realizing are still on the show, to be honest.”

The reality star also revealed that she only received 48 hours notice before she entered quarantine as the new “Bachelorette”, which also didn’t allow her to ask Crawley about the remaining men.

“She was on cloud nine, she had just gotten engaged and had no time to send me any smoke signals if you will. But, I just kind of figured it out for myself, I think I prefer it that way,” Adams admitted.

“Some things happen pretty soon that kind of changed the entire game, so I don’t think she was able to warn me,” she added.

Now that season 16 of the reality series is back at square one, will there be another round of limo entrances for the men?

“I actually surprise them,” Adams shared. “I kind of enjoyed it that way just because I walked into a room and you see their faces and it is something very different.”

Continued the “Bachelorette”: “They come alive and I cannot wait for you guys to see how the dynamic of the entire show changes.”

Check out Adams’ full interview on the “Roz and Mocha” show above.