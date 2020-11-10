Emily Blunt And Jamie Dornan Fall For Each Other In ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’ Trailer

Waiting for love can be hard.

On Tuesday, the first trailer debuted for the new romantic comedy “Wild Mountain Thyme”, starring Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan and set in the gorgeous Irish countryside.

Blunt plays headstrong Irish farmer Rosemary Muldoon, who is in love with her eccentric neighbour Anthony Reilly, played by Dornan.

Complicating matters, though, is that Anthony has seemingly inherited a family curse and is totally oblivious to Rosemary’s affection.

Meanwhile, Anthony’s father, played by Christopher Walken, has decided to sell the family farm to his American nephew, played by Jon Hamm. The news prompts Anthony to jump into action to pursue his dreams as Blunt waits for him to notice her.

The film is directed by “Moonstruck” creator John Patrick Shanley, based on his own play Outside Mullingar.

“Wild Mountain Thyme” is set to hit theatres and on demand Dec. 11.