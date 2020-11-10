Jason Momoa Admits Not Having A Father Growing Up Affected His Relationship With His Own Kids: ‘I Really Want To Connect’

Jason Momoa is getting real about his past and how it is affecting his future.

In an interview featured in InStyle magazine’s December issue, the actor, 41, opens up about his relationship with his father, his past financial woes and becoming a bonafide movie star.

In a vulnerable moment, Momoa recalls growing up without a father figure, revealing his childhood has had lasting effects on his parenting now. The “Aquaman” star and his wife Lisa Bonet share Lola, 13, and Nakoa-Wolf, 11.

Photo: CARTER SMITH/InStyle Magazine

“I didn’t know what it takes to be a dad,” he said. “And I don’t want to just tell my son, ‘Because I said so.’ I really want to connect, and I want him to be vulnerable and open.”

Momoa also revealed that his exit from “Game Of Thrones” had a huge financial impact on him and his family.

“I mean, we were starving after ‘Game Of Thrones’,” he confessed. “I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

But since his departure in 2011, things are looking up with roles in “Aquaman” and “Justice League”, and especially since the trailer for the highly anticipated “Dune” remake debuted.

“It was ‘Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Javier Bardem,’ and I’m just like, ‘Oh my god. I can’t believe my name was with those names,'” Momoa gushed. “I feel like I’m still a kid, freaking out.”

He added, “It’s not alien versus alien — it’s about conflicts between human tribes. And greed. It really hits home right now.”

And aside from his passion for acting, Momoa wants to save the planet.

Momoa’s tips? “No more single-use plastics. Meatless Mondays. Consider energy-efficient transportation,” and finally, “Consider solar power at home.”

Momoa’s issue of InStyle hits newsstands Nov. 20.