Desz And Joseph Soul Go Head-To-Head On ‘The Voice’ To Smooth Performance Of ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’

Two talented singers are bringing the heat.

In clip from the new episode of “The Voice”, Desz and Joseph Soul go head-to-head in the battle round.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson Sports An Eye Patch On ‘The Voice’: Here’s Why

Singing an ultra-smooth cover fo the Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes classic “If You Don’t Know Me By Now”, both artists distinguished themselves with their powerful voices.

The judges, though, all seemed to agree that Desz stole the show.

“Desz, the power of your voice fills the room,” Blake Shelton said. “Every crack, every crevasse.”

RELATED: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Reveal Their First ‘Battle Round’ Pairings Ahead Of Epic Three-Part Special

Legend added, “Desz, you know I really wanted you on my team. You just continue to show us what a gifted vocalist you are, and I think you are a real for to be reckoned with on this show.”

But in the end, it’s all up to coach Kelly Clarkson to decide, leaving viewers hanging.