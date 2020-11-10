Netflix Brings Festive Twist To ‘Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas’

The home renovation genre is getting festive.

On Tuesday, the streaming service released a trailer for “Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas”. Seasoned interior designer Benjamin Bradley plays the titular role of “Mr. Christmas”, transforming homes into the perfect Christmas present.

RELATED: Netflix Drops Trailer For ISIS War Movie ‘Mosul’

“We’re going Christmas balls to the wall!” Bradley says in the clip. “Decorating for the holidays is about so much more than just hanging the same old lights and ornaments.” He adds, “I can’t begin to describe how good it makes me feel. It’s just pure magic.”

“As Mr. Christmas says, it’s time to go Christmas balls to the wall. Mr. Christmas is more than just an interior designer,” Netflix’s YouTube description reads. “For Mr. Christmas, the holiday season is about celebrating love, life, family and friends through tradition. Watch as he works around the clock to deliver jaw-dropping holiday home makeovers for the most wonderful time of the year.”

RELATED: Sandra Oh And Awkwafina To Star As Sisters In New Netflix Comedy

“Holiday Home Makeover With Mr. Christmas” hits Netflix on Nov. 18.