Marie Osmond Dishes On How Her Large Family Is Staying Connected During The Pandemic

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Marie Osmond is busy staying connected with the entire Osmond family.

In a preview of Wednesday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show”, the singer, 61, reveals how she’s keeping in touch with all her family during these unprecedented times.

“We love FaceTime,” she says. “I spend a lot of time with my grandkids. My siblings, we have a group text, my children have a group text, and then I call my grandchildren all the time on FaceTime. It’s just a fun way to connect when you’re not together.”

Osmond adds, “I think those things are really important, especially as they grow up so you can be connected to them. We used to all grow up in the same town, but that doesn’t happen anymore, so you have to find alternative ways to stay connected.”

And while these times are difficult, Osmond says she sees a silver lining.

“Isn’t it an interesting time? It really is, isn’t it? I think that through anything difficult in life, you have a choice to either make you bitter or better. I think that’s why we go through things, all things in life, health issues, everything else,” she reveals. “I think that this has been a really interesting time to watch. I think the good in it is that by being locked down, families have reconnected. I think that’s critical that parents have that time with their children.”

Osmond adds, “Sometimes when you work and you come home and you don’t have that time, you don’t get as connected as you should. That’s a positive, I think.”