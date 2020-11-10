‘The Crown’ Star Erin Doherty Talks Season 4 In Town & Country Cover Story

Fans are anxiously awaiting the upcoming fourth season of “The Crown”, and the new season is more anticipated than ever as the story of Britain’s royal family enters the tumultuous 1980s — and the introduction of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana.

Erin Doherty plays Princess Anne, only daughter of the Queen (Olivia Colman), and the actress shares her take on the season in a new cover story for Town & Country.

In the exclusive interview, the 28-year-old actress opens up about what she’s learned from playing Anne.

“I hope that it’s a commitment to being honest. Perhaps not brutally so, but just knowing that honesty is the best way to proceed,” she says.

“I get in my head about not wanting to upset people, trying to make them happy. Now I think, they’re probably better off knowing how I’m genuinely feeling, and we’ll have a better relationship going forward. I do believe that’s come from Anne,” adds Doherty. “I hear myself saying things and I’m like, ‘Oh no!’ But it is better for it in the end, and I would never have had the courage to do that. She’s given me some form of bravery.”

When “The Crown” returns to for a fifth and final season, a whole new cast will be in place as the timeline jumps forward, with Imelda Staunton taking over the role of the Queen.

Saying goodbye to Anne, Doherty admits, has been bittersweet.

“I genuinely have thought about this woman for hours and probably months. Months and months and months of contemplating her mind-state, so it is kind of like mourning someone at the end,” she said.

Season 4 of “The Crown” debuts on Sunday, Nov. 15.

The winter issue of Town & Country goes on sale on Nov. 12.