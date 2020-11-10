Lil Nas X Announces ‘We’re Throwing The Biggest Virtual Concert Of 2020’

Lil Nas X is putting together a big virtual concert.

The “Rodeo” rapper is teaming up with Roblox and Columbia Records for what is being dubbed as a “groundbreaking first-ever virtual concert on the platform.” Lil Nas X will perform his upcoming single “Holiday” live for the first time, as well as other hits.

“We’re throwing the biggest virtual concert of 2020, and I hope everybody in the world can come check it out,” said Lil Nas X in a press release. “I feel very lucky to be the first artist to ever do this on Roblox. We had so much fun putting this together for my fans, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it!”

The concert will feature a set of stages inspired by the rapper’s songs and music videos. The showcase boasts “the latest shadowing, lighting, and physically based rendering (PBR) facial recognition technologies available on the Roblox platforms.”

Photo: Roblox

The first of three concert showings takes place at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Saturday, Nov. 14.