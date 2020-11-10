Kevin Hart Celebrates Surpassing 100 Million Instagram Followers While On Location In Brampton, Ontario

Kevin Hart is taking a break from filming “Man From Toronto” to share a message with his Instagram followers.

While on set at the Brampton GO Station, the comedian, 41, thanked fans for helping him reach 100 million followers on the social media platform.

Covered in fake blood, Hart celebrated the milestone with a cupcake, “Alright, I’ve just been informed that I cracked 100 million on IG. As you can see, it’s a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears… my face is a representation of that. Look, you gotta do what you gotta do to get to where you wanna get.”

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Photo Of Eye Injury On Set, Kevin Hart Shares Hilarious Response

But, the “Man From Toronto” video gets cut short when he is abruptly called back to set.

Hart and his co-stars, Woody Harrelson and Kaley Cuoco have been spotted filming the upcoming action comedy all around Brampton and Toronto recently.

On Monday afternoon, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins share a behind-the-scenes look at the Brampton GO station showing new signs that read “Yorktown.”

“No, we aren’t renaming Brampton GO Station,” she wrote. “It’s a movie shoot.”

RELATED: All Kevin Hart ‘Can Do Is Smile’ After Welcoming Newborn Baby Girl With Eniko Parrish

No, we aren’t renaming Brampton GO Station. It’s a movie shoot 🎬 pic.twitter.com/9VLlfp1lXH — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 9, 2020

Hart has also shared a number of his own behind-the-scenes photos.

“Man From Toronto” is directed by Patrick Hughes and follows “the world’s deadliest assassin and New York’s biggest screw-up are mistaken for each other at an Airbnb rental.”

The flick is scheduled to hit big screens Sept. 17, 2021.