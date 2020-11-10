Jonathan Rhys Meyers Arrested For DUI After Malibu Car Crash

Jonathan Rhys Meyers has been arrested for driving under the influence in Malibu.

TMZ is reporting that police were alerted to a “solo, minor car accident” that took place on Sunday at approximately 5 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, the star of “The Tudors” demonstrated “signs of being intoxicated,” leading officers to give him a field sobriety test — which he reportedly “bombed.”

The 43-year-old actor then took a breathalyzer test, which was reportedly well beyond the legal limit.

He was arrested for misdemeanour DUI and is reportedly still in police custody.

Meyers has had a long and very public battle with alcohol, which he addressed in an 2018 interview with The Guardian.

Asked to single out his biggest disappointment, he replied, “Relapsing. I usually spend eight, nine, 10 months sober, then I’ll spend a day relapsing and I get disappointed. But it never lasts too long. I get back up and try again.”

Asked about his “most unappealing habit,” he said, “Drinking. I am sober 95 per cent of the time and fall down five per cent of the time.”

As for his most embarrassing moment, Meyers admitted he’s “had lots — being questioned by the police for being drunk is incredibly humiliating and embarrassing.”