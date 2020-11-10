Veterans’ Fundraiser To Go Virtual, With A Prince And A Boss

This year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser is going virtual for the first time and The Boss will once again be there. But so will a real prince.

Bruce Springsteen, Sheryl Crow, Tiffany Haddish and Brad Paisley have all signed up to participate — as well as Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for the first time.

The fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families, will also feature comedians and musicians including Nate Bargatze, Ronny Chieng, Mickey Guyton, Patti Scialfa, Iliza Shlesinger, Jeannie Gaffigan and Ray Romano.

It will air on ABC News Live, TikTok, Facebook Watch, Cheddar, Twitch and Armed Forces Network on Nov. 18. Jon Stewart will again be host. Steward and Springsteen have been longtime backers of the annual effort.