Kaley Cuoco Tells Jimmy Fallon About Her Hair Catching Fire In Italy, Where She Was Filming ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco had a close call while in Italy, shooting her upcoming series “The Flight Attendant”.

The “Big Bang Theory” alum, 34, joined Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to promote her upcoming HBO Max series and shared a funny moment from her time filming in Italy.

As Cuoco explained, she and a co-star headed to the Italian clubs after a long day on set when her hair caught on fire.

“This place was very small, you’re packed like sardines. The music is loud, thumping, I’d never been to anything like this before. I walked in and the first thing that I clocked in this club were open candelabras. Like ‘Beauty And The Beast’,” she recalled.

“All of a sudden, my girlfriend, I see her eyes go big and I smell smoke. I look around and I’m like, ‘Do you smell that?’ and I see her motion that it’s me,” she continued. “This man comes and I think he’s attacking me. [And] I start hearing people chanting [my name] in the club… finally, I realize it’s my hair.”

She added, “I’m thinking they’re telling me I’m on fire, [like I look good], but my hair had completely caught on fire.”

“The Flight Attendant” starts streaming on HBO Max on Nov. 26.