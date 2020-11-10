Robert De Niro Says Trump Has ‘A Screw Loose’ For Refusal To Concede After Election Loss

Robert De Niro joined MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Monday to share his reaction to Joe Biden’s presidential win and current POTUS Donald Trump refusing to concede due to his vague and evidence-free accusations of voter fraud.

Admitting he felt “relieved” when Biden was declared the victor in the polarizing election, the “Raging Bull” star continued to express his disdain for Trump.

“I think there’s a screw loose there. He just doesn’t get it. If he had done what he should’ve done for the virus, he could’ve won this election. I wouldn’t be happy about it, but he would’ve done something right,” said the 77-year-old actor.

“He didn’t even understand how to do that. It’s like ‘The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.’ Certain people only know how to do things with a felonious intent,” De Niro added.

“They can’t just go from A to B to C to D. They have to go to A to B to G to H, whatever. They don’t understand if you do it right, stay straight, do the right thing, that’s all you have to do,” De Niro said of Trump. “And he just doesn’t understand that.”

De Niro has been a frequent and very public critic of Trump since before the 2016 election.

Among the more choice descriptions that De Niro has had for Trump are “dumbbell” and “total loser,” a “relentless and unrepentant lying scumbag,” and a “weird, twisted president who thinks he’s a gangster.”