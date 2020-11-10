Variety Names Harry Styles Hitmaker Of The Year

Harry Styles has been crowned Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year.

The outlet unveiled its fourth annual Hitmakers issue, with Styles and other music industry heavyweights among the honourees.

The One Direction alum, 26, is being celebrated for his second solo studio album, Fine Line, and his two hits “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You”.

“This year has been a game-changer for the music business, but the industry has persevered, with artists, creators and executives releasing and promoting new songs under incredibly challenging circumstances,” said Variety‘s Shirley Halperin. “Our Hitmakers issue and video program celebrates those artists and the people behind the scenes who are making sure the music gets heard. A heartfelt congratulations to all on this tremendous accomplishment.”

Roddy Ricch (Breakthrough Artist of the Year), Lewis Capaldi (Songwriter of the Year), Maren Morris (Crossover Award), Columbia Records chairman/CEO Ron Perry (Music Executive of the Year), Wassim “Sal” Slaiby (Manager of the Year), The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (Hook of the Year) and Mustard (Producer of the Year) will also be honoured by Variety.

Styles will also be featured in a spread for the magazine, with a new interview and original photography from Parker Woods. The issue will be released on Dec. 2.

This year’s Hitmakers event will be held virtually on Dec. 3.

Additional honourees will be announced at a later date.