David Arquette Admits He’s ‘Having A Really Hard Time’ Missing Late ‘Scream’ Director Wes Craven

David Arquette appeared in four “Scream” movies directed by Wes Craven, who passed away of brain cancer in 2015 at age 76.

With production underway on a fifth “Scream” movie — the first not to be directed by Craven — Arquette spoke with The Independent about how much Craven meant to him over the years.

During the interview, Arquette was reminded of something Craven said about him back in 1997.

“When I’m around him,” Craven said, “I feel this enormous sense of pain and longing for a simpler world — for love.”

Arquette became emotional when he heard that. “I’m sorry. I’ve been having a really hard time lately missing him,” he explained.

“That’s such a beautiful thing to say. And, you know, I was tortured. My mother was dying around that time, so that was a really difficult and dark period,” Arquette revealed. “And it’s true. I do, like, long for a world of love.”