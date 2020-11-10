Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Debuts Second Collab With Under Armour To Honour Military Veterans

Dwayne Johnson is honouring military veterans in a big way this year.

Ahead of Veterans Day, also known as Remembrance Day in Canada, The Rock and Under Armour have partnered up with Team Rubicon for a second Project Rock Under Armour Collection.

The Project Rock collection offers apparel and shoes in men’s and women’s and features the UA Project Rock 3 Camo Training Shoes.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Donates Xbox Series X Consoles To 20 Children’s Hospitals

Photo: Under Armour

Photo: Under Armour

“On behalf of Project Rock and myself, we’re proud to support Team Rubicon and their incredible efforts in the spirit of humanity and resiliency in the wake of disasters and humanitarian crisis,” Johnson said before thanking the “thousands of military veterans, first responders and medical professionals,” who represent Team Rubicon.

RELATED: Dwayne Johnson Shares Photo Of Eye Injury On Set, Kevin Hart Shares Hilarious Response

He added, “We’re proud to shine a deserving, illuminating light on your great work.”

Team Rubicon is a non-profit organization, which serves communities by mobilizing veterans to continue their service while leveraging their skills and experience to help people prepare, respond and recover from disasters and humanitarian crises.

Take a look at the full collection here.