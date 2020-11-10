Shawn Mendes Covers Frankie Valli’s ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’ For BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge

Shawn Mendes offered a pair of stunning performances when he recently sang for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge — from a studio in Los Angeles, that is.

Accompanying himself on piano, Mendes dazzled with a cover version of Frankie Valli’s 1967 hit “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You”.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey’s Kids Freaked Out When He Got Shawn Mendes’ Number

In Mendes’ hands, the classic song took on a jazz-inflected tone, with his band kicking in near the end as the song reaches its crescendo.

In addition to covering Valli, Mendes also performed “Wonder”, the title track from his upcoming fourth studio album, which arrives on Dec. 4.