Report: Mads Mikkelson In Talks To Replace Johnny Depp In ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Franchise

Could Mads Mikkelsen step into the shoes of villainous Grindelwald in the third “Fantastic Beasts” movie now that Johhny Depp has withdrawn?

That’s the report from Deadline, which claims the Danish “Hannibal” star is at the top of a short list of actors to be cast in the role for the upcoming sequel to the “Harry Potter” spinoff.

According to Deadline, Mikkelsen is the No. 1 choice of “Fantastic Beasts” director David Yates; Mikkelsen is reported to be in “early talks” to replace Depp, who dropped out of the upcoming “Fantastic Beasts 3” at the request of the studio, Warner Bros., after losing a libel claim against a British tabloid that described him as a “wife beater.”

Depp was reportedly asked to step down after just one day of shooting (although he’ll be paid his full salary).

“I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I have respected and agreed to that request,” Depp wrote in a letter he posted to Instagram.

Due to the recasting, the movie’s release date has been pushed back from November 2021 to July 2022.

