Sinead O’Connor To Enter 1-Year ‘Trauma And Addiction Treatment Program’

Sinead O’Connor is finally seeking help to address years of trauma.

In a series of tweets, the Irish singer — who converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada Sadaqat — revealed that she’s putting her career on hold for a full year in order to address some longstanding issues pertaining to trauma and addiction.

“Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts,” she tweeted.

“This year I lost someone beloved and has affected me so badly that I became briefly addicted to a drug other than weed,” she added.

She continued, explaining that she’d grown up “with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life.”

She added: “Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.”

“If I take this time to heal, I will be fit for a lifetime of touring. If I don’t, I won’t,” she added. “If you knew the six years I’ve had, [you’d] know what I’m talking about. And I will explain very clearly in 2022.”

“If taking this step means my career is over then so be it. As Mary Oliver says, I must save the only life I can,” she added, promising she’s “got one s**t kicking album” coming out before she begins treatment.