Kevin Hart’s LOL Network Presents Comedian Affion Crockett’s Comedy Special ‘Mirror II Society’

Kevin Hart’s LOL Network is unveiling a new trailer for an upcoming standup comedy special, “Affion Crockett: Mirror II Society”.

‘Mirror II Society” marks LOL Network’s first hour-long comedy special, featuring actor, comedian and internet sensation Affion Crockett (“The Wedding Ringer”).

“Mirror II Society” delivers “a relentless barrage of jokes and physical humour as the multi-hyphenate entertainer dives into his hilarious experiences growing up as a competitive dancer, coming to grips with getting older, relationships, politics and much more.”

The new special will debut on Friday, Nov. 3, on LOL Network’s streaming and audio channels, including Pluto TV, SiriusXM, Xumo and more.