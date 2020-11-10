‘The Voice’: A Show-Stopping Battle Round Duet Gets a Standing Ovation From the Coaches

The Battle Rounds are in full swing on season 19 of “The Voice” — and one of Tuesday’s epic matchups blew the coaches away!

The showdown came between two of the singers on John Legend’s team: John Holiday, a 35-year-old professor of music from Rosenberg, Texas, and Julia Cooper, a 21-year-old singer from Poland, Ohio. The two have totally different musical backgrounds and singing styles, but Legend proved his coaching prowess in pairing them together on an unexpected song, Stevie Wonder’s “Summer Soft.”

The complex tune — which Legend called “expert level” — was a showstopper, highlighting Holiday’s otherworldly range and Cooper’s soulful sound and bringing the coaches to their feet for a rare standing ovation.

“That was amazing!” Gwen Stefani raved. “That was so entertaining, and weird in the best way.”

All the coaches praised Cooper’s impressive vocals, particularly Kelly Clarkson, who highlighted the young singer’s “unexpected” choices and impressive control in her upper register, but Holiday was clearly the standout.

“I have no words for you,” Stefani praised. “I don’t even understand how you’re real.”

“You’re a force on this show,” Blake Shelton agreed. “I mean, you have a gift.”