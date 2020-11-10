Dwayne Johnson Set To Produce ‘Scorpion King’ Reboot

Dwayne Johnson is about to go full circle.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson will be revisiting “The Scorpion King”, the movie that gave him his first starring role back in 2002.

Johnson first originated the role in the 2001 sequel “The Mummy Returns” before returning for the prequel, which told the backstory of his character, desert warrior Mathayus.

Don’t look for Johnson to star in the new film, however; he’s signed on as producer, via his Seven Bucks Productions.

The new version is described as “a contemporary take not set in the distant past like the original.” Johnson isn’t expected to reprise the role, but “may appear in the film in another capacity,” noted THR.

“The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I’m honoured and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation,” said Johnson in a statement.

“I wouldn’t have had the career I’m lucky enough to have had it not been for ‘The Scorpion King’ and I’m thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today,” he added.

“The original Scorpion King was a crucial catalyst helping to catapult us into the world of film,” said Dany Garcia, Johnson’s producing partner in Seven Bucks. “To be able to now produce the next iteration as part of our Seven Bucks Productions slate is a special, full circle moment, a testament to what we have been fortunate enough to build for our audience and ultimately a humble reminder of the timeless value of authentic storytelling.”